Baseball legend Willie Mays son wants to buy dad’s home, but Fairfield Land Bank members blocked opportunity

FAIRFIELD, Alabama (WVTM) — The question about what will happen to baseball legend Willie Mays’ childhood home in Fairfield is being asked again. Willie Mays’ son, Michael, wants to give the community an answer.

“If you look at pictures of the property, say two months ago and the way it is now, it’s getting the attention that it clearly was not. That’s a good thing,” Mays said.

Last Thursday, he was late to a meeting with the Fairfield land bank authority. His flight was delayed.

He’d planned to tell them his intentions to buy the house. He told me he updated the chairman on his time of arrival, but some board members chose not to wait.

“They kind of left. So I, you know, people think perhaps had places to go, things to do. I have no idea, but yes, it did feel, let’s say, awkward,” Mays said.

Last summer, Major League Baseball invested a lot of money into reviving the country’s oldest historic ballpark, Rickwood Field.

Mays says he only heard of rumors the league’s plan for the field *may incorporate his dad’s home, but that was never confirmed.

“I thought that was a great future look, but still, in my understanding, the field and the house are apples and oranges. They can make a great fruit salad, but you see, where I’m going with that,” May said.

Mays believes the city may have other ideas for the property, but he doesn’t know what.

“I have heard nothing negative, nothing contrary. So that’s why I’m sorry to be sitting here bewildered, but you know, someone will figure it out or they will at some point, maybe it’s something to be revealed,” Mays said.

