Bill would promote grazing on Wisconsin farms, a practice advocates say is better for cows and the environment

By Harm Venhuizen

MADISON, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Wisconsin farmers would be incentivized to switch over to grazing, a practice that advocates say is better for both cows and the environment, under a proposal in the state Legislature.

The “Transition to Grazing” bill would allow farmers who start using rotational grazing to receive grants of up to $40,000, as well as technical support through the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

In a rotational grazing system, cattle are regularly moved between different sections of a pasture so they can feed on the forage growing there, instead of relying on silage and grains for their diet. This approach not only benefits the health of livestock but also reduces soil runoff and can be more affordable.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and I just think grazing is so important to the environment and to farming,” Bert Paris, a dairy farmer from Belleville, Wis., said. “It could be such a great pathway for younger people to get into it.”

Paris, who grew up on a conventional dairy farm, said grazing has been easier and cheaper for him. He’s also noticed big improvements in the health of his herd.

“You know, compared to a new piece of machinery, there’s not as much maintenance on a fence as there is on a tractor or a combine,” he said.

Paris testified in support of the bill at a committee hearing earlier this month. Both Republicans and Democrats have signed onto the proposal, but it still needs to be passed by both chambers of the state Legislature and then signed by the governor in order to become law.

Some local governments in Wisconsin have already taken their own steps toward promoting grazing practices. For instance, Sauk County has converted an average of roughly 400 to 800 acres to grazing pasture in each of the last eight years, according to conservation analyst Serge Koenig.

“Most of the funding for these projects in Sauk County — and I suspect it’s the same across the state — over 90% is coming from the federal side of things,” Koenig said. “Given the recent climate, it’s much more challenging. It’s very uncertain.”

Koenig argued that investing in rotational grazing will save the state money in the long run.

“You can’t deny that we’re having heavier rains, more intense storms. With good grazing management and good grassland cover, what happens is a lot of the water that falls on the ground infiltrates, versus running off into our streams and swelling them up and causing flooding,” he said. “Rather than paying for that, let’s address the problem at the landscape level.”

The bill is supported by agricultural and environmental groups. So far, no organizations have registered in opposition.

