Inmate flown to hospital after jumping from tier

WAUPUN, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A 44-year-old inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution jumped from one of the tiers in the cell hall around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections.

Authorities say staff members immediately helped the man, and he was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

He was then flown to another medical facility.

As the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) is a health care provider, federal privacy rules prevent releasing more information on the man’s condition.

