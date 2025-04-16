Police pursuit ends with fatal crash

By WRTV News Staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — Indiana State Police are investigating a police pursuit that ended with a fatal crash at the intersection of Mitthoefer Road and Washington Street in Indianapolis Monday evening.

According to police, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a maroon Dodge Durango on State Road 3 near Indiana Avenue in New Castle after the car was observed driving erratically.

The driver of the Durango fled the scene, leading law enforcement on a chase that traveled westbound on I-70, through Hancock County.

According to a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made the decision to terminate the pursuit as it traveled into Marion County. At that time, it was picked up by Indiana State Police.

The pursuit ended when the Durango exited I-70 at Post Road and turned south towards the intersection of Washington and Mitthoefer. While traveling southbound, the Durango struck a blue Ford Mustang and then a white BMW at a high speed. Following the collision, the Durango flipped multiple times and came to a stop upside down south of the intersection.

One male occupant of the Durango was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 33-year-old Dewuan Hampton.

Three other occupants of the Durango were taken to local hospitals. The driver of the Mustang was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

“Right now the indication is that we did not have a trooper with the visibility of the vehicle at the time of the crash and we were in the process of terminating the pursuit prior to the crash,” ISP Public Information Officer John Perrine said.

Authorities found several firearms at the crash site, believed to have fallen from the Durango during the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with multiple police agencies involved. No arrests have been made, and two individuals in the Durango remain hospitalized.

The intersection of Washington and Mitthoefer was closed for more than four hours for investigative purposes.

