Police seize 477 pounds of pot, 11,000 plants in illegal grow bust

PONCA CITY, Oklahoma (KAKE) — Authorities in northern Oklahoma arrested five people and seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation last week.

The Kay County Sheriff’s office said the sweep of a property at 3880 W South Avenue in Ponca City on Wednesday yielded 11,269 plants and 477 pounds of processed marijuana.

Five people were arrested and charged with aggravated manufacturing of marijuana and trafficking of a controlled substance: 60-year-old Gangtie Li, 59-year-old Xiu Yu Li, 59-year-old Qunying Sun, 37-year-old Xtao Zhou Wang, and 62-year-old Yu Jiao Zou.

Investigators also allege that Qunying Sun had clothing that appears to be consistent with uniforms of the People’s Liberation Army, the primary military branch of the People’s Republic of China.

The raid was a collaborative effort of the Kay County Sheriff’s Office, the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, Ponca City Police Department, 8th District Attorney Drug and Major Crime Task Force, Oklahoma National Guard, FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I want to thank all the agency’s [sic] involved and we are very pleased with the outcome,” Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said.

