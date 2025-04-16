Police warn residents of fake salesperson entering homes without permission

By Michael Martin

LEHI, Utah (KSTU) — Lehi police are asking residents to look for a person who is accused of trying to enter people’s homes while they are away. According to officials, the suspect is posing as a pest control salesperson.

The Lehi Police Department released a video, which can be viewed below, that shows the individual attempting to contact a resident at a Lehi home. According to police, a homeowner reported that the salesperson attempted to enter their home when no one answered the door.

Police say the suspect doesn’t have a solicitor’s permit from Lehi, and he isn’t carrying any company information for the company he claims to work for.

Officers are asking residents to check their doorbell cameras to check and see if this person came to their doors. They add that he could have attempted to enter your home.

