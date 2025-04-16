Support blooms for Island flower shop owner who loses mom before grand opening

By Erin Holly

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KRIS) — In February 2025, Padre Island neighborhood news reporter Erin Holly reported on a neighbor opening Padre Island’s only flower shop. BeachN’ Blooms owner, Meagan Furey, started the business to make money to help her mother pay for her medical bills. Sadly, just one day before the shop’s grand opening, her mother, Charlotte “Charlee” Thomas, died.

“This was all for my mom,” Furey said. “We lost my mom on March 12.”

Padre Island neighbors came together to support the Furey family during this difficult time.

When the grand opening was rescheduled to mid-April, islanders showed even more support for the Fureys and their new business, which is now in honor of Charlee. Meagan says her mom’s memory is still alive in the store every day.

“She sat over in that chair for four days when she visited, right before she passed,” Furey said. “She has her own little table over there and she’s in this store all the time. So, I know every time I walk through these doors that my mom is here with me.”

Furey said opening Beach’N Blooms back in February was a full-circle moment for her. Growing up in Colorado, her mom worked as a florist. As her mom battled cancer and struggled to support herself financially, Meagan was ready to continue her mother’s passion by opening a flower store, and having the profits go right back to her medical care.

“We’re gonna keep going,” Furey said. “She was so proud. Just really happy to keep her memory alive through BeachN’ Blooms.”

Furey said she wouldn’t be able to keep going without the support of her island neighbors.

“I think it’s no question because she’s been there for me during tough times, no questions asked,” said Island neighbor Candise Sonsel. “We always do a lot for each other, and I think that’s the beauty of Meagan. She would drop everything for you, whether you’re her best friend or an acquaintance, she would definitely. All the Fureys are that way.”

Meagan said the most important person in her support system is her daughter Morgan. She said she keeps the shop blooming during this difficult time for their family.

“She’s the backbone of this business,” Furey said. “She’s the most amazing store manager. She was the one that stayed here and kept the store open when we lost mom.”

The Fureys say they live each day the way Charlee would have wanted them too, with love and kindness in full bloom.

