Teen working against animal-tested cosmetics sales

PHOENIX, Arizona (KNXV) — A 16-year-old Valley teen, who was one of Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year honorees, is taking her love for animals to the Arizona State Capitol.

Jordan Sucato has always loved animals.

“I’ve grown up with animals my entire life, like just a variety of species. I’ve been volunteering since I was eight, handling dogs and fostering,” said Sucato.

She has gained national attention for her non-profit, Laws for Paws LLC, which she has used to raise money to buy protective boots for homeless dogs in the heat of the Valley summer.

Now, she is taking her efforts to the Arizona Capitol with Senate Bill 1031, which would ban the sale of any cosmetics developed or manufactured with animal testing in the state.

“Cosmetic animal testing is inherently cruel. It subjects cognizant and innocent beings to excruciating procedures for products like mascara and shampoo,” said Sucato.

Senator John Kavanagh is sponsoring the bill. Sucato is working closely with him and the Animal Defense League of Arizona on the effort.

The bill has already passed through the State Senate and is now going through the House.

“It’s been incredible for me to see. I’ve received a lot of support on it, so it’s nice to see that there’s a community that agrees it should be outlawed,” said Sucato.

Sucato says there are better alternatives to test cosmetics without using animals. And if there is one thing this experience has taught her, it is that they are worth fighting for.

“I think, personally, it has matured me as a person and showed me that this is really my life’s passion, and I want to continue to do this,” said Sucato.

