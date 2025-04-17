‘Another nail in the coffin’: Salmon fishing restrictions, golden mussel closures hurting bait shop

By Peyton Headlee

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — For the third year in a row, commercial salmon fishing will be closed in California.

Officials said the season is staying closed because of drought, climate impacts, and poor ocean conditions.

For the first time since 2022, recreational ocean salmon fishing will open up again, but in a limited capacity.

The CDFW lists the 2025 recreational ocean salmon season dates for the California coast as:

“For ocean waters between the Oregon/California state line and the U.S/Mexico border, the season will open June 7-8, with a 7,000 Chinook summer harvest guideline. If the limit is not attained in those two days, the fishery will open again July 5-6. Additional dates are available in late July and August for use until the summer harvest guideline is attained. For ocean waters between Point Reyes and Point Sur (portions of the San Francisco and Monterey subareas), the fall fishing season will open September 4-7, with a 7,500 Chinook fall harvest guideline. If this guideline is not attained, the fishery will reopen September 29-30. Additional days are available in October between Point Reyes to Pigeon Point if any of the fall harvest guideline remains.” Still, the restrictions are hurting local bait shops.

“Usually, we have a lot larger selection of stuff, colors or styles, but if you’re not selling anything for 2 to 3 years, you don’t buy it to sell it, you know.” Dennis Pfanner, owner of Sacramento Pro Tackle, said. “The lack of salmon fishing… we’ve probably lost 18 to 20% of our business for no salmon fishing allowed in the last two years.”

While recreational salmon fishing is opening again in a limited capacity, he said it likely won’t do much for him.

“Three days here and three days here isn’t going to do us much good,” Pfanner said. “It’ll certainly help the shop. Sure, it won’t be a negative, but I’m not going out buying stuff like I would on a full-blown open.”

Pfanner said the lack of sales from the closure of salmon fishing, paired with the recent lake closures to boats because of golden mussels, has been tough on business.

“That is another nail in the coffin,” he said. “It’s just a hit and a miss in this business. It’s up and down. You know, we’ve been putting up with their closures here and closures there or weather and rain and stuff, but we tend to make up most of it.”

As for inland salmon fishing, the California Fish and Game Commission has plans to discuss that in meetings that were scheduled for April 16-17. A final action is expected on May 14.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.