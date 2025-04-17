Local artist uses art to give back to the community

By Sam Roe

ST. JOSEPH, Missouri (KQTV) — Indigo Gaydusek is a local artist whose murals and artwork can be seen in a wide variety of places in St. Joseph. Her current project: a mural inside Hazel’s Coffee on Frederick Avenue.

Gaydusek studied Studio Art at Missouri Western State University and now sees her art as a way to give back to the community.

“I feel like supporting the arts is a way to support the community,” Gaydusek said. “We’re in this together. We care about our town, we care about our city. We’re investing in it.”

In addition to being an artist, Gaydusek serves the community as a firefighter for the St. Joseph Fire Department. While the two jobs may seem very different she uses similar skills in both.

“The creativity side of things, they kind of overlap in a way. Whenever you’re trying to solve some problem on the fire department, you have to be creative,” Gaydusek said. “You have to kind of think about, what’s the best way to accomplish this goal? Same thing with art. So you’re kind of problem solving in both.”

Hazel’s Coffee owner, Heather Mitchell, has know Gaydusek for several years and is happy to support and highlight local talent.

“It’s important to support local anytime,” Mitchell said. “A lot of people don’t know that there’s local folks out there that can do this kind of work for them, and they’re very reliable and easy to work with.”

