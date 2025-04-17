New law could help Louisville mother get answers in son’s death 8 years later

By DeAndria Turner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville mother is still searching for answers eight years after her song was killed outside a church. Now, a new law may give her a glimpse of hope.

“It’s like a void in my heart that won’t heal,” said Delphine Prentice.

The necklace Delphine Prentice wears isn’t just jewelry. It’s a daily reminder of the son she lost and the day her life changed.

“No suspects, no motives. The cameras that were out by his house. Did not really pick up the lights and tag on the car,” she said.

On April 8, 2017, surveillance cameras captured what happened on Cypress Street.

Thirty-eight-year-old Damion Morton had been shot.

He crashed into parked cars outside the Church of Truth and died three days later at the hospital.

“So I had to sit at the hospital with him, knowing that there was nothing that I could do to help my child,” said Prentice.

Eight years later, she still has to live with the question of who did it.

“And knowing that my son will never be coming back on this side, it’s very hurtful. And it’s a challenge to get up each and every day knowing that your child is gone and somebody took his life,” she said.

Last year, Delphine joined other mothers with the ACE Project, pushing for a law to let police hire retired detectives to work cold cases.

Currently, there are more than 700 cold cases in the Metro dating back to 1963. LMPD has since brought on one retired officer, expanding the cold case unit to three investigators.

“I’m glad that the state has now formalized, but this is something we’ve been doing for years, and we do have a retired detective that has come back in a civilian role,” said LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey.

Delphine hopes that as time goes on, someone will come forward with answers.

“I’m very hopeful for that. That’s why I keep coming forward as much as I can. And maybe I was like, oh, I remember that. And they may speak out,” she said.

