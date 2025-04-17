Ohio teen reunited with man who helped save his life after horrific crash

By Daisy Kershaw

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A Hamilton family is praising a man who got to their son just in time to get him lifesaving help, after a horrific crash on his scooter left him with a brain injury.

Fourteen-year-old Donavin Perez was seriously injured while riding his motor scooter.

Hamilton first responders say that had a passerby not spotted him and called 911, he may not still be here.

“We were just driving along the road, and I happened to catch out of the corner of my eye… what appeared to be a person … laying on the sidewalk,” says Tim Wolf, a Liberty Township dad.

On March 17, Wolf found himself at the right place at the right time.

He pulled over to see if that person needed help; that’s when he found Donavin.

He had been riding his scooter in Greenwood Cemetery when he crashed.

“He had wrecked his scooter, you know, pretty badly. He was, he was unresponsive,” says Tim.

Police think the teen was unconscious for close to 30 minutes.

His mom, Amanda Perez, says Donavin was put on life support.

His brain had a bleed and was swollen.

“It was very scary. The doctors didn’t expect the outcome that he does have,” says Amanda.

Just a month later, her little boy is here and getting better every day.

On Wednesday night, he was reunited with Tim and the first responders who helped save his life.

It’s an experience no one there will soon forget.

“Sometimes people are going through the worst things they could possibly imagine,” said Capt. Isaac Sarris with Hamilton Fire, who was there that day, “You don’t get to see them on the flip side of things.”

The Perez family is incredibly thankful for all the people who helped their son that day.

“I’m very thankful that he did find Donovan, because I don’t know what the outcome would have been had he not,” says Amanda.

Officers say this is an important reminder to always wear a safety helmet when riding a bike or scooter.

