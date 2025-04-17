‘Once in a lifetime:’ Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 105th birthday with first pitch at Brewers game

By Pavlina Osta

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — On Wednesday, the Brewers honored one of the last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors and celebrated his 105th birthday before their afternoon game again the Detroit Tigers.

This, after an interview with our Pavlina Osta, where he answered her question, “What’s next for you?” with wanting to attend another Brewers game.

She reached out to the Brewers, who made it possible.

“It was tremendous, it couldn’t have been any better,” said Ed Miklavcic, Pearl Harbor veteran.

At American Family Field, everyone was on their feet to salute the war hero and Pearl Harbor survivor.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable, once in a lifetime,” said Miklavcic.

As part of the celebration, the Brewers gave Ed Miklavcic the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

“I had to make up my mind if I wanted to throw it overhand or underhand, so I voted underhand, it worked fine,” said Miklavcic.

When he heard he would throw out the ceremonial pitch, Miklavcic admitted he was nervous at first.

“It was surprising, the ball felt so heavy. I’m used to playing golf and golf balls are quite a bit smaller,” said Miklavcic.

Miklavcic is an avid Brewers fan. His family says he knows the names of every player, so meeting them in person made the day even more memorable.

“Oh, I loved that! They’re all so young, unbelievable, and strong,” said Miklavcic.

It didn’t stop there. The Brewers then presented Miklavcic with a special flag from the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.

“I feel like I should live to be 106 so I can do it over again,” said Miklavcic.

He brought a dozen loved ones with him to watch the game, including longtime friend Mark Booth.

“Ed is an absolute treasure to know, and he is really a national treasure,” said Booth.

He says seeing his friend honored this way meant the world to him.

“Edward brings about the emotions in you when you see what he has accomplished and what he represents, all those soldiers in WWII,” said Booth.

Catch Miklavcic’s full story on his time during World War II, the Pearl Habor attacks, and his birthday celebrations, coming up this Sunday on CBS 58 Sunday Morning at 7 a.m.

