139 roosters seized; Man charged with cockfighting, drug possession, deputies say

By JD Franklin III

North Carolina (WXII) — A 21-year-old man was charged after what deputies found at a home in the Triad, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office Animal Services received a complaint about possible animal abuse in the 4300 block of Ben Lane in Walkertown. When officers arrived, they found and seized 54 roosters and cockfighting paraphernalia.

Officers were led to another location on Rocklane Drive in Walkertown, where they seized another 85 roosters, along with cockfighting and drug paraphernalia. As a result of the evidence seized, animal services officers arrested Benito Penaloza.

Officials said Penaloza was charged with felony cockfighting and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Penaloza’s bond was set at $10,000, and he is in custody at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Officials said Penaloza is due in court on April 21.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

