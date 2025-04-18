Armed robbery suspect arrested after employees found tied up at fast food restaurant

By Jordan Ryan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after employees were found tied up at a fast food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities told KOCO 5 that the robbery happened around 1 a.m. Friday at a Taco Bueno near Northwest Expressway and Rockwell Avenue. Two employees were taking out the trash when the suspect tried to rob them using what police believe was a knife.

The suspect then allegedly tied up the victims using zip ties. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two employees.

One of the employees was treated for an injury at the scene, according to police.

The suspect took off on foot but was eventually arrested. Police said the suspect was a former employee of the restaurant.

