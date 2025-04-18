Bank robber captured with a cat on his back, officials say

By Zach Rainey

ROCK HILL, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man who robbed a bank in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has been convicted after he was captured with a cat on his back, according to the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to court records, on Nov. 20, 2023, PNC Bank employees were closing up for the night when a masked David Massie walked into the bank and pulled out a gun. He called out to a teller that this was a robbery. While staring down a gun, the teller handed over stacks of cash to Massie.

Unbeknownst to Massie, hidden in the stack of cash was a GPS tracker. Law enforcement was notified of the robbery and was able to track Massie as he made his escape. Rock Hill Police Department officers searched for the bank robber and noticed the tracker was moving too slowly for the suspect to be in a vehicle but too quickly to be on foot.

An officer noticed Massie riding his bicycle in a store parking lot and approached him. Massie immediately threw down his bike and pulled out a 9 mm pistol. Despite repeated demands to drop the weapon, Massie began walking towards a more populated area with the gun in his hand. Officers had to make the difficult decision to use lethal force.

According to the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, officers fired, and Massie was struck once in the hand holding the pistol, damaging the pistol and causing Massie to drop it.

As officers moved in to handcuff the suspect, he pulled out what Massie described on the witness stand as a “Filipino fighting knife he used as a martial artist.”

No officers were injured and Massie was taken into custody where he remained until trial.

According to Massie, he had boarded an Amtrak train from Pittsburgh and came down to South Carolina to find other like-minded individuals to participate in a unity rally. He was found in possession of the money from the robbery, the GPS tracker, a ski mask, and a cat that he kept in a backpack during his confrontation with police.

Officials said Shea the cat was seized by animal control and adopted.

A York County jury found him guilty of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Massie was sentenced to 17 years in prison without the possibility of parole. He was prosecuted by Assistant Deputy Solicitor Chris Epting and Assistant Solicitor Heather Burdette.

