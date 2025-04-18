Fire chief removed after fight with security guard at high school

By Ava Rash

HOMESTEAD, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The Homestead Fire Chief has been voted out after he was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Homestead solicitor, Samuel Delfonso, confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that Timothy Eads was voted out as chief, and a new Chief has been voted in.

“We’ve experienced no interruptions with as far as our interactions with the fire department, we still get our same reports. We still hear the same calls. We’re still getting the same kind of questions that go back and forth with our fire department,” he said.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 was at the Homestead Borough council meeting Thursday night to get more information on the chief’s status.

But, Delfonso said the borough and fire department are two separate entities.

“Nothing is really going to change I mean you just might have a new name at the top of the masthead over there but they’re still going to provide the same great service they have to Homestead for as long as I’ve been involved in Homestead,” he said.

This comes after Eads was charged in February with disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, Allegheny County police were called to Steel Valley High School on Feb. 11 after Eads and school security guard Rayshad Allen got into a fight.

A student captured a video of the altercation.

Investigators said the video shows Eads and Allen in a struggle. Eads is seen reaching towards Allen, and Allen throwing multiple punches. The video ends with them being separated by a school security guard.

Allen was also charged with disorderly conduct.

We reached out to the Steel Valley superintendent to see if Allen was still employed with the district, and we have not heard back.

