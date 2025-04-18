Goucher College to receive $55 million gift from alumna, largest in history

By Blair Young

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Goucher College announced the largest bequest in the school’s history as alumna Anica Rawnsley will gift $55 million to the school.

The school made the announcement on Thursday and the $55 million will be the largest bequest in the school’s history. The gift from Rawnsley (Class of 1951) will sustain scholarships in future years as well as ensure continued financial support for Goucher students.

“Equity, inclusivity, and academic excellence have been at the heart of Goucher’s mission since our founding in 1885. This transformational gift will ensure that Goucher can fulfill that mission for decades to come,” said Goucher College President Kent Devereaux. “Ninety-nine percent of current Goucher students receive either financial aid or scholarships of some type. Our graduates go on to serve their communities, perform groundbreaking scientific research, and become civic leaders, entrepreneurs, or creative professionals where they make their mark in the world. Future generations of Goucher students will be able to do that, in part, thanks to the tremendous generosity of Mrs. Rawnsley.”

Rawnsley has deep connections with the school as she graduated in 1951 and she also served two eight-year terms as a Goucher Board of Trustees member. $50 million of the approximately $55 million bequest will be invested into Goucher’s endowment with the remainder helping to underwrite ongoing initiatives.

