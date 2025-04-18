Human remains found identified as woman reported missing: Sheriff

By WTVD Web Staff

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) — Human remains found behind a Wayne County home last year have been identified by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (NCOCME).

The remains were those of 29-year-old Caitlin Hodges, who was reported missing by the Goldsboro Police Department on July 25, 2024.

The investigation picked up when human remains were found on December 10 in the Dollard Town Road area in Goldsboro.

On March 20, the sheriff’s office was notified that the remains were “likely Hodges”, according ot NCOME findings.

On April 8, the NCOCME positively identified the remains as Hodges, the sheriff’s office says.

It was the second set of remains found within weeks apart in the same area. Prior to Hodges’s remains being found in December, deputies received a 911 call on November 20 about some possible human remains.

Shareka Smith is the person who called 911 after discovering what appeared to be a human skull behind her home.

“When I came and seen it I thought it was like Halloween decorations but then I thought my God, it’s got to be a human head,” she told ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Smith has no idea how long it was there just feet from her home, but it was their dog, Boscoe, who brought it to their attention.

When crews arrived at the home, they searched the entire area around the woods and found nothing. They thought that was the end of the story, until December, when Boscoe made another discovery – more remains.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1481 or the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

