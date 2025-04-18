Man hands joint to officer during traffic stop before major bust

By Richard Bourne

RICHLAND, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man admitted to smoking weed during a traffic stop, but police would go on to find a lot more than just marijuana.

A Richland police officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on Highway 49 earlier this month.

The officer smelled marijuana, and the driver, Carl Dimino, 58, of Story, AR, admitted to smoking and handed the officer the joint.

The officer carried out a probable cause search of the vehicle and found more than 120 ecstasy pills, more than three pounds of pure ecstasy or MDMA, about five pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, 12 vials of pure LSD, nearly half a pound of marijuana, and two digital scales.

Police said the street value of the drugs is around $200,000.

Dimino was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Police said he had been arrested more than 20 times before and had been convicted of at least a dozen felonies in seven states.

