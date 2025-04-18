Salt Lake City judge charged with forcible sexual abuse resigns

By Ryan Marion

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — A Utah judge charged with forcible sexual abuse resigned Thursday afternoon after lawmakers said he could face impeachment.

Third District Judge William Kenneth Kendall submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, one day after Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said lawmakers would impeach Kendall with sexual abuse charges if he did not step down.

Kendall was also charged with distribution or arranging to distribute a controlled substance, possession or use of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on administrative leave without pay.

According to the indictment filed against Kendall, the judge hosted a small party at his home on Feb. 21 following a larger event the group had attended. While at his home, Kendall allegedly provided THC to a woman, who said that she and Kendall used it through a “weed pen.”

While executing a search warrant of Kendall’s home, detectives located the THC products and other paraphernalia.

The woman told detectives that during the evening, Kendall touched her body over her clothing without her consent.

To avoid a conflict of interest, the charges against Kendall were filed by the Davis County Attorney’s Office.

