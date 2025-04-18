Substitute teacher accused of enabling fight at middle school

By Tyler Watkins, Madison Adams

LABELLE, Florida (WBBH) — A substitute teacher in Hendry County was arrested for child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a video showed students being encouraged to fight.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, county school resource officers were asked to sit in on a parent conference with staff on Wednesday.

A parent then shared a video on their child’s cellphone of an altercation that occurred on Tuesday.

Deputies said the video showed Ty’Asia Holmes, 20, holding back the parent’s child as another student taunted them.

Both students were heard arguing, and Holmes told them to stop. According to HCSO, Holmes also told them to handle the argument outside of the school at the “park.”

Deputies said a student who was seen being held in the corner was not a student in that classroom. According to a HCSO news release, it was later discovered that she allowed another student in the classroom to call the front desk and request the student come to her room, where the confrontation would take place.

Another video that was shared by a student recorded the whole conversation.

According to HCSO, there was no report of physical contact between students, but deputies determined their actions were that of “intimidation and physical threat.”

Deputies said the video showed Holmes conspired with the students and facilitated the opportunity for the altercation to occur.

According to HCSO, Holmes could be heard inciting and enabling the other students to fight.

Holmes was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect and eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

HCSO said she was taken to Hendry County Jail and held overnight on no bond, but was released Thursday morning on a $35K bond.

