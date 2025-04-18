World War II-era mortar found in yard of South Carolina home, officials say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

RAVENEL, South Carolina (WYFF) — A suspicious item found in a yard in South Carolina turned out to be a mortar from the World War II era, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies were called to the 6200 block of County Line Road in Ravenel for reports of a suspicious item that looked like a military explosive.

The CCSO Bomb Squad confirmed the object was a military ordnance originating from the World War II era, specifically a mortar.

Deputies evacuated everyone from the home.

Joint Base Charleston was notified, and the Explosive Ordnance Division responded and took possession of the ordnance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.