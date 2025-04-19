Michigan State University shooting survivor endures another incident at FSU

By Terrance Friday

Michigan (WWJ) — Imagine having to live through two mass shootings in two different states. That’s the reality for Owen Robinson, of Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Robinson is in grad school in Florida, and now can say he has survived the unthinkable twice.

On Feb. 14, 2023, he was listening to a recital at Michigan State University when the shots rang out, claiming the lives of three students. More than two years later, he was in rehearsal at the Housewright Music Building at Florida State University when the alert was sent out.

Police say a shooting at FSU on Thursday left two people dead and six others injured.

“I think this time it was less surprising, but I think the fear was a little more immediate this time around,” Robinson said. “I think the first time was kind of surreal. It didn’t feel real at first, and it took a while for it to really sink in.”

Robinson says he has met others with a similar story.

“There’s at least one Parkland survivor in the jazz ensemble here at Florida State. I talked to other undergrads who survived school shootings, and you know, I think you go to any major R1 university like this,” he said. “You know, you’re going to run into people who have been in that situation, just happened to me in college both times.”

Robinson says now more than ever, he hopes to see stricter legislation on guns in America. In the meantime, he refuses to let these experiences hold him hostage from living his life.

“Think it says a lot about our culture, our legislation, and the access Americans have to guns, needs to change. So many people have access to guns in the country. Combine that with mental health issues and discrepancies in access to care for mental health issues, and things like this are bound to happen,” Robinson said.

“I came to Florida State because they have a great music program, and I wanted to continue to improve at the saxophone and music. I’m not going to let anything stop me from doing that. I think people should take the time to grieve and process, but again, I mean these people (mass shooters) are disruptors, and you know the most powerful thing we can do is keep moving and bettering ourselves.”

