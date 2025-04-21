Denver woman recalls meeting Pope Francis on her honeymoon, and being inspired to serve others

By Anna Alejo

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER (KCNC) — After his passing on Monday, Coloradans are remembering Pope Francis, including one woman who met him on his honeymoon.

As the first pope from outside Europe, Pope Francis’ ascension held special meaning for his followers in the Americas — including in Colorado and at the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Rocio Delgado Marquez, a parishioner from Denver’s Guadalupe Church, has a special devotion to Pope Francis.

“I specifically recall the day he became the pope,” Delgado Marquez said.

She was in college at Metropolitan State University Denver in 2013.

That same year, she made a pilgrimage to see Pope Francis at World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro.

“To be close to him, to be near him, to see the impact he had on the youth and everyone screaming, ‘This is the juventud del papa — we are the youth of the pope,'” she said.

And for all the excitement of being surrounded by 3 million people, Delgado Marquez remembers the silence when Pope Francis led the youth in prayer.

“You could hear the waves of Copacabana’s beach in this silence, full of respect and love, and that’s an experience that really sticks with me,” she said.

In 2019, Delgado Marquez got married and visited the Vatican on her honeymoon, where she received a blessing from the Holy Father.

“That was a very special moment,” she said.

On that same trip, she attended a Mass with Pope Francis for the World Day of the Poor — a tradition he started.

She especially admires his humility and support for the world’s marginalized people.

“It warms my heart to hear him speak Spanish and speak directly to us,” Delgado Marquez said. “His parents were immigrants. My parents were immigrants. He knows the struggle. And this community is full of immigrants.”

Delgado Marquez serves on the parish council at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She says Pope Francis’ teachings have enriched her life, which she hopes to devote to the service of others.

“It all comes back to dignifying the human being and making them feel human,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.