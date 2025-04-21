Man wakes up to find his car stolen; thieves caught on camera

By Blaine Montgomery

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WSVN) — A Lehigh Acres man woke up Easter morning to find his black Lexus stolen right out of his driveway, just hours after he had parked it there along 6th Street East.

Eli Rosado said he went to bed around 2 a.m. after watching sports, and the car was still in parked right in front of his garage. But by morning, it was gone.

Security footage from his home shows two masked individuals pulling up on bikes in the early morning hours around 3 a.m. One of them shines a flashlight around before getting into the Lexus. Moments later, the second suspect jumps in, and they drive off.

“I’m still in shock,” Rosado said. “You feel violated when someone takes something from your property like that.”

Rosado believes he accidentally left the key fob inside car he says he uses for work — a mistake he says he never usually makes.

The thieves initially left their bikes behind, but were later seen returning to retrieve them. Rosado has filed a report with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which is reviewing camera footage and tracking the license plate.

“If you have any kind of heart,” Rosado said, “just leave it somewhere. Don’t take other people’s things. Go work for your own.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

