Record high animals dying on Los Angeles roads

By Sowjanya Pedada

4/17/25 (LAPost.com) — A record number of animals are dying on Los Angeles roads. In 2024, more than 32,000 requests were made to remove dead animals from city streets, the highest number ever recorded, according to city service data. That’s a 10% spike in just one year.

These incidents are not confined to specific areas. They are prevalent throughout L.A., from Van Nuys to San Pedro — where increasing urban development and heavy traffic intersect with natural wildlife habitats. This ongoing conflict has led to a noticeable rise in fatalities among native species, including opossums, skunks, coyotes, raccoons, and even mountain lions.

An analysis by the UC Davis Road Ecology Center shows roadkill incidents involving mule deer and coyotes are down, but not because conditions have improved. It’s a reflection of decreasing wildlife populations, according to Fraser Shilling, director of the Center.

“Traffic impacts are a massive problem in California and throughout the world; adequate roadside fencing would reduce wildlife being hit by vehicles”, said Fraser Shilling.

This isn’t just a wildlife issue. Collisions with animals cost Californians more than $200 million every year in vehicle damage, injuries, and insurance claims. Despite these clear warning signs, the city’s current infrastructure doesn’t protect wildlife. While L.A. Sanitation and L.A. Animal Services provide dead animal pickup, often within 24 hours, these are reactive measures.

Highways – like the 101 Freeway – pose significant threats to wildlife, particularly mountain lions and bobcats. The construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills aims to mitigate these challenges by providing a passage for wildlife, reconnecting fragmented ecosystems and promoting biodiversity.

L.A. has also made gestures toward proactive planning. The proposed Wildlife District Ordinance aims to preserve hillside habitats by limiting development, fencing, and light pollution in key areas.

A proactive approach could significantly reduce animal-vehicle collisions, according to a University of California study. Building fencing and wildlife crossings at just 1% of California’s most dangerous road segments could reduce animal deaths in those areas by 85%. The report described roadkill as a “preventable natural disaster” that cities can fix.

