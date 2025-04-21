Two 13-year-olds arrested after pursuit and gunfire incident

By WRTV News Staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — IMPD officers arrested two 13-year-old boys early Sunday morning following a police pursuit related to a shots-fired incident in downtown Indianapolis.

Accoding to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around midnight, officers patrolling near the 200 block of S. Meridian Street heard gunshots and spotted a black car speeding away. After activating their lights and sirens, the driver failed to stop and crashed into another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the other driver.

The two boys fled on foot but were quickly apprehended—with one caught immediately and the other with the help of drone and K9 units.

Investigators found that the car was stolen and recovered a loaded firearm and marijuana from inside the vehicle. Multiple shell casings were also located at the scene, but fortunately, no one was injured by the gunfire, though some buildings were damaged.

“It is concerning anytime we see young teens with guns and involved in dangerous behavior like a police chase. This is not just a law enforcement issue – this is a community issue,” said Chief Chris Bailey. “Parents, we need you to step up. Know where your children are, who they are with, and what they are doing. Our young people deserve better, and that starts with all of us holding them and ourselves accountable.”

Both juveniles face charges including dangerous possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, auto theft, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD Downtown District Detectives at (317) 327-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.

