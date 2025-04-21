Warrants: Couple stole more than $20,000 in food stamp benefits

By Graham Cawthon

Click here for updates on this story

BEAUFORT COUNTY, South Carolina (WJCL) — A Beaufort County man and woman are facing charges after investigators say they stole more than $20,000 in food stamp benefits.

According to information released Monday by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Dennis Lee Phillips Jr., 42, and Jennifer Nichole Phillips, 44, are each charged with one count of fraudulent acquisition or use of food stamps greater than $10,000.

DSS claims the pair fraudulently received a total of $20,369 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Dennis Phillips, of Beaufort, and Jennifer Phillips, of Port Royal, were taken into custody back on March 31.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to arrest warrants, Dennis Phillips lied to DSS workers about information he put in his SNAP application. Additionally, Jennifer Phillips is accused of aiding her husband in fraudulently receiving benefits between 2018 and 2022.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.