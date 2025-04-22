Champions of Change Gala to Illuminate Houston’s Brightest Advocates for Justice and Equity

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, we have a celebration of democracy like no other! Get ready to turn heads and uplift hearts at the inaugural Champions of Change Gala, hosted by Fight for Democracy, on Thursday, April 25, 2025, at the dazzling Bell Tower on 34th. This black-tie affair promises more than glamour—it delivers gratitude, grit, and galvanizing purpose. Honoring the Voices That Move Mountains In a time when the fight for voting rights, equity, and community empowerment remains more crucial than ever, this gala brings together a constellation of changemakers who don’t just talk the talk—they walk the walk, every single day. This year’s visionary honorees include: • Claude Cummings, President of the CWA) – Lifetime Achievement Award • Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a bold truth-teller in Washington • Elsa Flores and Resha Thomas, SEIU of Texas – representing labor, strength, and soul • Judge Lillian Alexander – fairness with fierce brilliance • Commissioner Rodney Ellis, a long-standing warrior for justice • Council Member Edward Pollard, youth empowerment advocate • Jackie Anderson, Houston Federation of Teachers – building brighter futures • David Anderson, The Heist Agency – innovating with impact • Gilbert Garcia, Garcia Hamilton & Associates – investing in inclusion • Margery Loeb, Loeb & Associates – pioneering philanthropy • Amber Mostyn, Mostyn Law Firm – legal lioness for the people • Navid Zanjani, Rise AAPI – elevating equity with cultural pride “These trailblazers are living proof that democracy is not a spectator sport—it’s a team effort,” said Trey Daniels, founder of Fight for Democracy. “This gala is our standing ovation to them, and a call-to-action for all of us.” A Night of Elegance Meets Empowerment Guests will step into an atmosphere of purpose and prestige from 7 PM to 10 PM, surrounded by fellow advocates, dignitaries, and visionaries. With exquisite dining, live entertainment, and the heartbeats of hope echoing through the Bell Tower’s grand halls, this will be a night etched into Houston’s legacy of leadership. 🎟️ Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities are still available at championsofchangegala.com – and yes, your presence fuels the progress. Why It Matters The Champions of Change Gala is more than a single night. It’s the spark that funds Fight for Democracy’s mission: ✔️ Empower marginalized communities ✔️ Expand voter participation ✔️ Advance equity-driven policy change ✔️ Inspire the next generation of civic champions From uplifting Black and Hispanic communities to amplifying the voices of youth and elders alike, Fight for Democracy is on a mission to ensure that every vote counts, every story matters, and every citizen is heard. Let’s Dress to Impress and Stand for Progress As we prepare to toast these incredible honorees, we invite Houston Style Magazine readers to don their finest and be part of this unforgettable celebration. Bring your passion. Bring your purpose. And bring your belief in a future where democracy belongs to everyone. 📍 Location: The Bell Tower on 34th – 901 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018 🕖 Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM • 📅 Date: Thursday, April 25, 2025

About Fight for Democracy Rooted in education, advocacy, and community action, Fight for Democracy champions equity for underrepresented populations—especially Black and Hispanic communities—across all generations. We believe in the power of civic engagement to transform lives, reshape systems, and ensure every voice shapes the future. Join the movement. Honor the mission. Celebrate the change. Because when democracy wins, we all do.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611