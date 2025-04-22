Family of man who drowned in river remembers his love for life

By Vince Ybarra

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) — Russell Mayfield’s family says he loved three things in life: God, his family and the outdoors.

“He spent so much time in the water, on the water, in the kayak. He was a very safe man,” said his daughter, Jessica Keiscome.

Keiscome said her father was an experienced outdoorsman.

She said on Friday, her dad took his kayak out to the Kings River near Pine Flat Dam and felt safe in the conditions.

During his trip, he fell into the cold water for more than 15 minutes.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses tried to help, but the current was too strong.

“He got caught in that dangerous position up against the bridge. So, it’s almost like being trapped in a washing machine. It’s like this whirlpool effect where you get stuck,” said Public Information Officer Tony Botti.

Mayfield’s family is now grappling with the unimaginable loss.

The 65-year-old was married to his wife, Mary, for 42 years.

They had five children and 15 grandchildren.

Mayfield’s daughter said he was always the first to step up to help someone in need and found joy in being outdoors.

“Definitely spending time in creation brought him peace,” said Keisome.

Two days later, on Easter Sunday, a second tragedy happened on the Kings River.

30-year-old Everardo Saucedo was swimming near Winton Park with a friend when they began to struggle.

Video shared by Fresno County CAL FIRE shows a helicopter helping with the rescue. Saucedo was pulled from the water and was flown to the hospital, where he later died.

His friend was found safe on an island in the river.

The sheriff’s office, along with Mayfield’s family, urges people to stay out of the water.

“Because if it could happen to my dad, then everyone’s in danger because he’s the least likely victim,” said Keiscome.

Last year, the sheriff’s office said there were eight drownings in our lakes and rivers.

They want people to know they won’t have deputies patrolling rivers in Fresno County until Memorial Day, which is over a month away.

So, if you get in trouble on the water, you may be waiting a long time for help.

