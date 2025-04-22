High school softball coach arrested following on-field scuffle

By Myra Sanchez

MATHIS, Texas (KRIS) — Mathis High School softball coach Briana Cruz was arrested following an altercation during a varsity softball game on April 15.

Cruz was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Cruz turned herself in to the authorities on April 16 at 4:44 a.m. on a warrant that Taft Independent School District Police filed.

Officials say Cruz posted a $3,500 bond on April 16 following her arrest.

The altercation occurred during the fifth inning of the UIL 3A Distict 29 championship game.

Following a play, a player from the Taft Greyhounds got into an altercation with a player from the Mathis Pirates.

During the altercation, Cruz grabbed the Taft player, before the two end up on the ground. However, a review of reactions on social media, some believe the coach tripped, while others feel it was deliberate.

Both school districts are investigating the incident.

