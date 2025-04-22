Innocence Project files ‘bombshell’ petition in Scott Peterson double murder case

By Dan Noyes

LOS ANGELES, California (KGO) — Legal experts call it “a bombshell” court filing, the Los Angeles Innocence Project trying to make the case that convicted killer Scott Peterson deserves a new trial.

It has been more than 20 years since the bodies of Peterson’s wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner, were found in San Francisco Bay. What has impressed the experts is the level of detail in the filing – more than 2,600 pages – witness accounts, scientific evidence, and new sworn testimony from Scott Peterson, himself.

The LA Innocence Project filing presents evidence the jury never heard when they convicted Scott Peterson for the deaths of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner, in November 2004. They write that the prosecution’s case was based on circumstantial evidence and bluntly state, “No direct, physical or forensic evidence was found supporting any part of the prosecution’s theory or otherwise implicating (Peterson).”

John Sonego, Board President of the LA Innocence Project, tells the I-Team, “We do believe that the evidence that we are producing in this particular filing should lead to his exoneration and proof of his innocence.”

The Innocence Project says they have new evidence a burglary committed across the street from the Peterson’s home was committed on the same day Laci disappeared, Christmas Eve 2002, not two days later as the jury heard at trial. They also have a new witness who claims to have seen Laci confront the burglars in that van after Scott Peterson left for a fishing trip that morning, and new evidence of blood found on a mattress in van, after it was set on fire at a nearby airfield. A sample from the mattress tested for male blood, no person identified. The Innocence Project wants further testing.

Former prosecutor Steven Clark attended some of Peterson’s original trial, and he tells the I-Team, “This is a bombshell piece of litigation. I see this as potentially turning the tides for Scott Peterson.”

Clark is especially impressed by new scientific evidence on baby Conner’s gestational age. At trial, a prosecution expert said he based his study on 20-year-old technology and estimated Conner died on December 23rd, putting the spotlight on Scott Peterson because the couple was alone that night.

But, according to the filing, new scientific methods find that baby Conner died between December 28 and January 5, “on a date Peterson could not have committed the crimes.”

“And then the second thing they showed is that the tide evidence, pointing to Scott Peterson dumping Lacey in the bay where he went fishing is completely wrong,” Clark said.

The Innocence Project’s new expert testimony shows that Laci’s body was most likely dumped from the Albany Bulb, where the water is accessible by car and foot. The filing also includes a detailed 126-page statement from Scott Peterson, addressing the evidence that brought his conviction. He said, “I had absolutely nothing to do with the disappearance and deaths of my wife and son. I am not a violent person.”

“We hope that people who have different opinions about someone’s innocence or guilt will actually allow the facts to speak for themselves,” John Sonego said. “That’s important to us, and it’s important to the client.”

The Court of Appeal could reject the filing outright; the experts say that’s not likely. The judges will probably ask for a response from the prosecution and could hold oral arguments before making a decision. The Innocence Project filing is with the court, but they have to file for an exception because of the writ’s length; it is over 25,500 words. That issue should be decided by Friday.

