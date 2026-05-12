Skip to Content
Weather

Heat Eases Slightly, Breezy Midweek

By
New
Published 3:30 PM

Hot--but not as hot. A little relief is settling into the Coachella Valley as a weak system moves into SoCal bringing a slight cooling trend through Wednesday.

Breezy winds out of the west will continue through this evening and again Wednesday afternoon. Desert slopes and wind-prone areas could see gusts between 25-45 mph at times.

Despite the "cooldown", temperatures still remain well above average, with highs hovering near the upper 90s to low 100s through midweek. Temperatures bump back up a few degrees Thursday and Friday.

Another weak system slides by this weekend, bringing slightly cooler weather and another round of stronger onshore winds by Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.