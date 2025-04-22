Law enforcement is “well prepared” for the NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay

By MacLeod Hageman

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Safety is top of everyone’s mind as the Draft gets underway this week in Green Bay.

However, law enforcement at every level want to remind fans that they’ve been preparing for months to make sure every detail has been reviewed, leading up to the biggest event Green Bay has ever experienced.

“We have a very, very robust intelligence group that’s working with us,” said Green Bay Police Department Captain, Ben Allen.

Captain Allen says law enforcement have been preparing for months, anticipating an additional 250,000 people visiting Lambeau for the three-day event.

“We know we’re going to have a ton of pedestrian traffic so anything and everything we can do with those traffic planning includes those mitigation factors,” Captain Allen added.

Captain Allen says they’ve been busy fielding questions from neighbors and bracing for every possible scenario.

“Certainly what happened in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve is really in the back of our minds too,” Captain Allen said, “I haven’t seen anything that’s specific to a threat really of any kind at this point.”

Two-hundred fifty public safety officers will be working every day, and Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain says it might feel like a Packers game, “But, the buildup to it–shutting down roads, having a traffic plan, and how to get people in and out for several days is different.”

Since more people will be visiting throughout the week compared to a traditional Packers game on just one day, authorities are making sure the venue and surrounding communities will be safe at all times.

“The Draft itself may not be going on, but that perimeter will remain secure the entire time from now until the time the event is over,” Sheriff Delain said.

According to the NFL, security around the Draft will be heightened, and any items you carry in will be carefully inspected.

