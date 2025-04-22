Shelter-in-place order issued in Roseville because of industrial building fire

By Paula Wethington, Joseph Buczek

ROSEVILLE, Michigan (WWJ) — People in the area of an industrial building fire in Roseville, Michigan, have been asked to shelter in place, remain indoors and keep building doors and windows closed.

The Macomb County Emergency Management, working with the Roseville Fire Department, issued the emergency notice just before noon Tuesday, using the local alert system and social media to get the announcement out.

There is a “risk of chemical release in the smoke plume,” the notice said. “Remain indoors, close all windows and doors.”

Some Roseville roads are closed as crews work to extinguish industrial fire

Roseville firefighters are asking that the shelter-in-place instructions be followed for those who are within a half mile downwind to the southeast, from the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Hayes Road, west of Groesbeck Road. Some of the area roads are closed off by emergency vehicles.

Helicopter views show heavy smoke billowing from the site of the RCO Engineering industrial building, as fire trucks pour water on the blaze.

CBS News Detroit chief meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey says the smoke plume and particulates from the fire are strong enough for Doppler radar in White Lake to detect it as rainfall.

Macomb Community College’s South Campus is nearby. The school sent out a campus alert with the following message: “Shelter in place at South Campus due to nearby industrial fire and air quality concerns.”

Another nearby building is Roseville Middle School, where officials said they are keeping students in classrooms and expect to dismiss at the usual time.

