Suspect told brother the dog ran away after throwing him in dumpster, police documents show

By Yolanda Cruz

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — We’re learning new details surrounding what led up to a small Chihuahua being thrown into a dumpster.

Police arrested 30-year-old Alexis Flores last week, charging him with three felony counts.

According to documents Channel 13 has recently obtained, the dog in question belonged to the suspect’s brother, Kairo Flores.

Police were able to make contact with Kairo by connecting him to the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage of the incident. The video showed a man wearing sandals, red shorts and no shirt driving a gray Jeep Patriot.

Kairo confirmed to authorities that he owned the Jeep but would let his brother drive it. He also confirmed the dog belonged to him and he had recognized his brother in a video of the incident on social media.

Kairo said his dog had gone missing a few days prior and that Alexis told him the dog ran away while Kairo was at work.

When authorities interviewed Alexis, he said that after dropping his girlfriend off at work, he let the dogs out of the house. Alexis said the house had two dogs, Marley the Chihuahua and Barton, a small terrier.

Alexis said that when he let Marley out, Marley ran away and Alexis had to chase him for roughly 45 minutes before Marley eventually made it back in the house. Alexis said this incident made him angry.

Alexis also told authorities he has a young daughter who sometimes is rough with Marley, sometimes pulling his tail or petting him roughly.

When Marley came back inside, Alexis’ daughter pulled Marley’s tail, and Marley tried to bite her. Alexis said the entire incident caused him to be annoyed and frustrated with Marley.

In the arrest report, Alexis fully admitted to grabbing the dog, putting him in the Jeep that belonged to his brother, driving for roughly five minutes before finding a dumpster and dumping Marley there.

Alexis told authorities his mindset was not to kill Marley, but he understood he could have died from the incident. He blamed stress from trying to control all his kids that morning, Marley running away and being sleep deprived as to what led to the incident.

The dog is currently in the care of the Vegas Pet Rescue Project.

Alexis posted a $9,000 bail, according to court records, and was released from custody after paying a $50 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.