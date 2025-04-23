Woman pleads guilty in wildlife poaching case

By WDJT News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Washington County woman has pleaded guilty in a disturbing wildlife poaching case involving the illegal killing of more than 100 deer.

Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Kroening admitted to helping a group of teens shoot deer at night across Washington, Fond du Lac, and Dodge counties.

Investigators say they found rifles with serial numbers scratched off, along with bloody tools in her vehicle.

The group is also accused of harassing other animals, including geese and turtles.

Kroening will be sentenced May 2.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.