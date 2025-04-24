Devin Gardner’s Next Play: From Michigan Legend to UFL Sideline Star

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — There’s a unique cadence to how Devin Gardner speaks about football. It’s not just the game that energizes him—it’s the people, the moments, and the narratives unfolding between the lines. Once hailed as a dual-threat phenom at the University of Michigan, Gardner has since redefined his presence in the sport—not with pads, but with poise and a microphone, now delivering expert analysis on FOX Sports’ coverage of the United Football League (UFL). In an exclusive conversation with Houston Style Magazine, Gardner shares his transition to sideline reporting, his heart for mentoring Detroit youth, and the mission behind his Emmy-winning storytelling.

From Broadcast Booth to Sideline Stories Gardner’s recent expansion into UFL coverage marks a dynamic shift from the college football booth. As he explains, the sideline isn’t just closer to the field—it’s closer to the heart of the game. “The biggest difference is the access to what players are thinking in real time,” Gardner said. “In college, you’re calling games based on prep and gut instinct. With the UFL, I can actually ask players in the moment and let them tell their own story.” That authenticity comes with responsibility. As Gardner points out, timing is everything. “These players are laser-focused on reaching the NFL. My job is to know when it’s a good time to step in—and when it’s not.”

Balancing Two Football Worlds Covering both college football and the UFL could overwhelm the average analyst. But for Gardner, it’s a labor of love. “People call it work—I call it Tuesday,” he laughed. “Whether it’s six-year-old tackle football or the NFL, I’m all in. I’ve always been a bit of a football geek.” It’s this genuine passion that keeps his analysis sharp and his storytelling fresh, no matter the league or the level.

The Heart Behind the Highlights: Young Go Getters Away from the field, Gardner’s most impactful work may be unfolding in Detroit. Through his youth mentorship program, Young Go Getters, he’s helping to mold future leaders—not just athletes. “I didn’t have my father growing up, but I had a community,” Gardner said. “My older brother David, little league coaches, teachers—they all played a part in who I am. Young Go Getters is my way of paying that forward.” The program has drawn praise from parents and community leaders alike, with many crediting it for improving their children’s chances at long-term success.

Broadcasting with Intention Gardner’s work in sports media has already earned him multiple Michigan Sports Emmy Awards. But what sets him apart is his intuitive understanding of who’s watching. “There’s always someone tuning in who’s brand new to the game, and someone who’s been watching for 50 years,” he said. “I want both to walk away smarter and feeling like they had fun—even if their team didn’t win.” That balance between education and entertainment defines Gardner’s style—and resonates deeply with fans.

A Record Holder with Perspective Gardner still holds the University of Michigan’s single-game records for passing yards and total offense. But when evaluating today’s quarterbacks, he chooses empathy over ego. “I give every player a blank slate. I know what it’s like to carry blame to protect teammates. Everyone deserves a chance to show who they really are.” His analysis, much like his leadership, is rooted in grace.

A Global Gridiron Experience Few athletes can say they’ve played professionally on three continents. Gardner’s international stints in Japan and Canada offered more than passport stamps—they gave him perspective. “In Japan, I was teaching the game. In Canada, I was learning a new version of it. Both helped me grow—and reminded me that football is a universal language.”

Scholar and Storyteller With degrees in Afro-American and African studies and current enrollment in a Master of Social Work program, Gardner brings intellectual depth to his broadcasts. “My education helped me understand who I am outside of football. That’s something a lot of athletes struggle with. Now, I show up fully—on camera and in community.”

Social Media: The Double-Edged Sword A strong presence on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) has helped Gardner build his brand—but he’s learned to draw boundaries. “Social media connects you to fans, but it can also blur lines. Some people think that access equals entitlement. It doesn’t. Respect still matters.”

Advice to Young Athletes: Think Beyond the Arena Gardner offers this quote to any young athlete pondering life after sports: “Having a great attitude does much more than turn the lights on in our world—it connects us to opportunities that weren’t visible before.” He encourages athletes to begin their post-game plan while they’re still playing. “Know who you are outside the field. That’s when the doors start to open.”

Looking Ahead: Purpose Over Platform As for what’s next, Gardner remains focused on steady progress. “My motto has always been – Work works. If I stay committed, when the dust settles, I’ll be exactly where I’m meant to be.”

From Heisman-caliber plays to heartfelt sideline interviews, Devin Gardner is proving that greatness isn’t limited to the scoreboard—it’s lived in the details, the dedication, and the difference you make long after the whistle blows.

To follow Gardner’s journey, visit FOX Sports or engage with his passion work at Young Go Getters Detroit @younggogetters For more exclusive features, visit StyleMagazine.com.

