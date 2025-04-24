Family giving back in memory of 3-year-old girl who died in QuikTrip crash

By KAKE News Staff

DERBY, Kansas (KAKE) — The father of a 3-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident in 2023 wants to give back to the community in his daughter’s name.

On this day two years ago, Harper Ivy was in her mom’s car at a gas pump at the QuikTrip in Derby when a car crashed into the pump, igniting it. The explosion and fire killed Harper and severely burned her mother, Stephanie.

Harper’s father, Brandon, said the family started the Harper Justice Ivy Foundation this year to give back to the community and kids. They are planning an event next month to raise money for a backpack drive in August and a bicycle drive in December, as well as helping a few families for Christmas.

The event, “Harper in the Park,” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 24 at Madison Avenue Central Park in Derby. Entry is free.

Weeks after the crash, the Derby police chief said the 61-year-old driver of the car that crashed into the pump would not be charged, because he had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control.

