‘Is that my aunt Rachel?’: Quick-thinking teen turns to store workers when stranger starts following

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Delaware County mom is thanking the store owners who helped her daughter out of a scary situation Tuesday when a man began following and yelling at her.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of MacDade Boulevard in the Holmes section of Ridley Township.

The owners of Euphoria Integrated Health and Wellness witnessed the situation and intervened.

“She looked over and said, ‘Hey is that my aunt Rachel?’ And I said yes,” explained Bill Moss.

He lauded the quick thinking of the teenage girl in trouble. Aunt Rachel was really Tina Moss, Bill’s wife.

“Protect the kid. Protect the kid at all costs,” said Bill, who owns the wellness shop.

Surveillance video shows the man holding a liquor bottle as he starts to follow the girl on MacDade Boulevard.

“The first thing that he said to her was, ‘Are you afraid?'” recalled Christina Pino, the victim’s mom.

Pino says he made more inappropriate and sexual comments to her daughter.

“She just thought, ‘I had to get out of the situation quick,’ and so she said, ‘Aunt Rachel! Aunt Rachel!'”

Tina and Bill helped her get away.

“This is where she got a chance to break, and she broke here,” explained Bill, showing the area in front of his shop. He says she ran into his wife’s arms, and they brought her inside.

“He followed her directly from the store to the window and banged on the glass. We locked the doors, called the police,” said Bill.

Ridley Township police say the man, who was still outside of the store when they arrived, was arrested and charged with inappropriate verbal contact with a minor. Police have not released his identity

“I just think people in Ridley township need to be more aware of the people that are walking along MacDade Boulevard,” said Pino.

Christina visited the store to thank the people who saved her daughter.

“Thank you,” she said, hugging Tina.

“You’re welcome, you’re welcome,” she responded.

The couple says they hope someone would do the same for their own children.

“We’re just normal people. We’re parents…we just own a store in our town. So we want to make sure our town is safe and we’re here for you,” said Bill.

Pino added that she hopes the man gets help and hopes this story will help more parents talk to their children about stranger danger.

