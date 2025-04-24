Mom dies after falling from Massachusetts cliff while hiking with her children

By Veronica Haynes, John Atwater

SUTTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A woman hiking with her three teenaged children fell to her death from a cliff at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to reports of a fall at Purgatory Chasm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. From Sky5, rescue crews could be seen with a stretcher below a rock cliff.

Sutton police Chief Tom Calouro said the victim is a 49-year-old mother of four who was hiking with three of her children when she fell 50 to 75 feet from a cliff.

“Tragically, a 49-year-old mother of four from Topsfield fell in the chasm earlier today. She succumbed from her injuries and the crews are there now attempting to retrieve her remains,” he said.

Several ambulances and police cars were seen by Sky5 gathered in the main parking lot, and hikers and visitors were seen leaving the reservation.

Sutton police said the fall was accidental. The incident is under investigation.

Purgatory Chasm State Reservation, located just off Route 146 about 20 miles south of Worcester, is run by the Department of Conservation and Recreation. It’s a 1/4-mile-long chasm created by ancient glacial activity with 75-foot-high granite bedrock walls, precipices, cliffs and caves.

Purgatory Chasm is known for its jagged rock formations and it’s a draw for families, but people who hike here know it can be dangerous.

“There are trails above the chasm you can go along, dangerous overhangs if you’re going to the edge to look down,” said hiker Andy Spears. “It’s really sad that it had to happen at a place like this.”

Purgatory Chasm is a popular hiking spot in warmer weather, but because of treacherous, slippery and wet conditions, it is closed during the winter season.

Police said they regularly respond to calls for minor injuries there and that the death has shaken first responders and other hikers.

