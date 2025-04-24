Teen arrested for allegedly poisoning his mother’s milk with bleach, Florida deputies say

By Spencer Tracy

Click here for updates on this story

DELTONA, Florida (WESH) — One sip of milk has a teen in Volusia County in big trouble. Deputies say he’s accused of poisoning his adopted mother’s milk with bleach.

On April 19, deputies say they arrested a 17-year-old boy after his 77-year-old mother poured a glass of milk from the refrigerator, took a sip, and had an “intense chemical taste.”

He was arrested at the house on multiple felony charges.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office posted deputies’ body camera footage of the teen’s arrest and him talking with his mom.

Deputy: “Do you recall what happened this morning?”

Woman: “Yes, he put the Clorox in the milk.”

Deputy: “You poured it into your glass and had some — how much do you think you had?”

Woman: “I think I had a little bit, and I tasted it.”

A Volusia County deputy examined the milk and confirmed it had a strong odor of bleach.

Investigators say the other woman’s other son is the one who called 911.

The sheriff’s office shared the 911 call with WESH 2.

“We have a 17-year-old here who put Clorox in our milk, attempting to poison our mother, and I don’t know what to do about that,” he said.

Investigators say the teen told them he was aware that bleach could hurt someone and had intended for the bleach to make his mother sick.

Deputies say the 17-year-old admitted to the crime, saying that he was upset with his mom and didn’t want to live with her.

As for the teen, he was arrested on felony charges of poisoning food or water, attempted felony murder, and aggravated abuse of an elderly person, according to the affidavit.

Deputies say the mom did not report any immediate symptoms but wanted a medical evaluation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.