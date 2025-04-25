Bobblehead museum unveils collectible for abandoned Milwaukee boat

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition bobblehead commemorating “Deep Thought,” a 33-foot abandoned boat that became a fixture on Milwaukee’s lakefront in late 2024.

The announcement was made Friday, April 25.

The bobblehead features the graffiti-covered vessel mounted on a water-textured base and is limited to 2,025 individually numbered units. It is available exclusively through the museum’s online store for $35 plus the cost of shipping, with orders expected to ship in November.

“Deep Thought” washed ashore between McKinley and Bradford beaches on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, after its Mississippi-based owners ran out of fuel. It remained beached for over six months before removal efforts began.

An anonymous donor has since reportedly covered the cost of the boat’s extraction, previously estimated at $100,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.