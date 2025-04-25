Body found buried at Nevada County home investigated as homicide, officials say

By Jonathan Ayestas

GRASS VALLEY, California (KCRA) — A body that was found buried on the property of a Grass Valley home is being investigated as a homicide, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies just before 11 p.m. on April 15 went to a home in the 12000 block of Boundary Way for a welfare check after a caller could not get a hold of their family member for several days, the sheriff’s office said.

There, they found what the sheriff’s office called suspicious circumstances and came across a body buried on the property.

The sheriff’s office identified the body as 63-year-old Patrick McCaffree of Grass Valley. Officials took McCaffree’s body to the Placer County Sheriff’s morgue, where an autopsy was performed Thursday.

Details were not released by the sheriff’s office on what deputies discovered at the home that was considered suspicious. It is also unknown how many people deputies are looking for in connection with the death, or if any suspect descriptions are available.

The sheriff’s office did not clarify how the person died, how long McCaffree had been dead, and his connection to the home.

The agency did say that there are no known concerns or risks to the public at this time.

Agencies assisting detectives include the California Department of Justice, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. Chico State University’s anthropology department is also assisting the sheriff’s office.

