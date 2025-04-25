Brooklyn exhibit showcases art by Rikers Island inmates

By Hannah Kliger

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — A unique exhibit at the Von King Cultural Arts Center in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood is shining a spotlight on artists not typically seen in gallery spaces – people in custody at Rikers Island.

The exhibit, a first-of-its-kind for the center, features 20 pieces created by incarcerated individuals. Each work reflects personal stories and perspectives rarely heard beyond Rikers’ walls.

Love story inspired gallery exhibit Colleen Flood, the center’s manager, said the inspiration began with her own love story. Her husband Chandler, who is currently incarcerated in Idaho, sent her a hat he had decorated, creating a detailed illustration using just a pen.

“I was just so blown away by just the detail and the intricacy of it that I was just like, this is absolutely gallery worthy,” Flood told Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger.

That moment sparked a broader reflection on the untapped artistic potential behind bars.

“Just in the conversation that we had with the Department of Correction, they have on Rikers Island a whole dance team. They have a drama club. There’s so much more to them than what they did,” Flood said.

“We decided to do this exhibit to give artists a voice because we knew that the talent existed by way of Colleen’s husband,” said Moesha Johnson, deputy manager at the Von King Cultural Arts Center.

The exhibit will remain open to the public through the end of April. The Von King Cultural Arts Center, operated by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, is the only one of its kind in the city.

Featured artist allowed rare trip to visit arts center The exhibit was organized in collaboration with the New York City Department of Correction, which facilitated a special visit for one of the artists featured — Brian Croskey, an inmate at Rikers serving time for petit larceny.

“I’m astonished that someone viewed my artwork and thought it was worthy to put in an art center,” he said.

For Croskey, seeing his artwork on display was an extraordinary experience. His piece, featuring a black flower, is dedicated to his sister.

“I would hope that they would see that, you know, a person who has made a mistake in life, it’s just that, it’s just a mistake and not something that we should be ridiculed for for the rest of our lives,” he said.

Inmates at Rikers Island are typically not allowed to leave except for court dates or medical visits, making Croskey’s trip a rare exception.

Frankie Carlucci, director of enrichment programs at the Department of Correction, emphasized the humanity behind the bars.

“They’re everyday New Yorkers, just like you and myself. They just happened to be incarcerated at the moment,” he said. “But once they leave here, they can now take this back into the community and be better citizens in New York.”

Carlucci also noted the resourcefulness required to create under restrictive conditions.

“Certain tools that we cannot have in here because in jail, we get very creative,” he said.

The scarcity of traditional supplies didn’t stop the artists from creating impactful work. Instead of canvas and paint, they used markers, cardboard and bedsheets. Instead of glue, they used toothpaste.

“We didn’t know what to expect. And what came to us was really magical,” Johnson said.

