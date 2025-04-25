Fired Disney employee sentenced after hacking menus, tampering with allergen information

By Allison Petro

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A man has received a federal prison sentence for hacking into Walt Disney World’s computer system to manipulate and modify menu information.

The Justice Department said U.S. District Judge Julie Sneed sentenced Michael Scheuer of Winter Garden to three years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $687,776.50 in restitution to the victims.

Scheuer was fired from Walt Disney World in June 2024 for misconduct.

After being fired, he conducted a series of attacks directed at his former employer, according to court documents.

These included hacking the menu system, where he altered menu prices, added profanity and modified allergy information.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that Scheuer also altered menu details about wine regions to reference the location of recent mass shootings.

He also orchestrated attacks to lock certain employees out of their company accounts.

Scheuer pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to the charges, according to the USDOJ.

During his time as a Disney employee, Scheuer worked as a menu production manager.

He was responsible for the creation and publishing of menus for the company’s entire restaurant portfolio.

