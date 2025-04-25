Omaha man describes rescuing woman from flash flooding during torrential downpour

By Web staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — An Omaha man described helping pull a woman from her car as flash flooding occurred in parts of the area during Thursday’s torrential downpour.

Vehicles near Saddle Creek Road near 50th Street were swept away by the flood, prompting a rescue crew response.

KETV’s Maddie Augustine spoke with Scott, who lives in the area of Saddle Creek and Leavenworth Street.

Scott said the water was coming up to the windows of a woman’s car during the rain, which flooded streets in the area.

“We had to actually pull her out of her car and help her out,” Scott said. “It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Scott said instinct kicked in during the incident.

“It’s my responsibility as a human being and I care about people,” Scott said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

It’s unclear if anyone was injured from the flash flooding.

