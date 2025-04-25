Second lawsuit filed in Wooten’s Everglades airboat crash that injured 16

By Ryan Arbogast

OCHOPEE, Florida (WBBH) — “Things the woman from California claims she will live with forever,” describes the injuries to a rider on an airboat that crashed last December, according to a newly filed civil suit.

Five months after two airboats collided during a Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours ride, a second passenger is suing the company and the two captains who were driving.

Roxanne Brooks filed the suit on April 21, seeking $50,000 in damages, primarily for injuries. The complaint claims she suffered a fractured spine, traumatic brain injury, hematoma, and numerous other medical issues in the December 2024 crash — injuries her attorneys argue are permanent.

The 50-page document alleges that both captains failed to maintain a safe speed, keep a lookout, and be aware of other vessels on the water.

The crash happened Dec. 13, 2024, near Ochopee in Collier County, when two Wooten’s tour boats smashed into each other with 33 people on board. Sixteen were hurt and taken to local hospitals, according to state officials.

Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours has not commented on the latest lawsuit. Back in December, they released a statement saying they were cooperating with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and extended sympathies to those affected.

FWC’s investigation is still ongoing, and no court date has been set.

