Colorado woman making gymnastics history after life-changing injury, urges others to follow their dreams

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado woman is making gymnastics history after her comeback from an injury she thought would leave her sidelined from the sport.

Highlands Ranch resident and mother of two, Angela Fuller, began gymnastics at a young age.

“I actually started gymnastics when I was five years old. I was doing flips off the bars at school, and they told my mom, ‘You should put her in gymnastics,'” said Fuller.

Fuller stuck the perfect landing with gymnastics and for years performed competitively. But nothing could prepare her for life’s next twist.

“Right out of college, I was actually in a car accident, and I severely injured my back,” explained Fuller. “I had compression fractures in my back and also herniated disks and had nerve impingement damage.”

She had to say goodbye to gymnastics, but as the years went on, she never forgot the sport she once loved. At the age of 41, Fuller decided to give it another try.

“When I came back, I wanted to do a full comeback, right? I went back and did women’s events, then I added on men’s events,” she said.

Fuller also participated in season 15 of American Ninja Warrior. She became the oldest gymnast in the country to ever complete all 14 events in the NAIGC Omnithon, even taking home a silver medal in the men’s all-around.

Now at 44, she said she hopes her story inspires others.

“Get off the sidelines of your life. It’s not too late to chase your own dream,” said Fuller.

